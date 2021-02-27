Kahuna 16 ft Trampoline

Buy A Kahuna 16ft Trampoline Online

Features:

Heavy duty black steel frame

Anti-Graze flat-rolled mat

UV-stabilised & tear resistant padding

Superior bounce and water resistance

Triple rated high carbon springs

Zip-and-clip safety lock

1 Year Australian Warranty

Specifications:

Brand: Kahuna

Kahuna Max Weight Cap: 150kg

150kg Number of Legs: 12 ( 6 pairs for stability)

12 ( 6 pairs for stability) Safety Poles: 12

12 Number of Springs: 108

108 Frame: Rust proof galvanised steel

Rust proof galvanised steel Safety Padding: UV-stabilised

UV-stabilised Jumping Mat: ZEN USA

ZEN USA Safety Net: UV-stabilised

UV-stabilised Overall Height: 276cm

276cm Entry / Mat height: 96cm

96cm Trampoline Entrance: Zip-and-clip safety lock

Zip-and-clip safety lock Unit Weight: 105kg

105kg Ladder: Heavy-duty steel

Heavy-duty steel Diameter: 16ft (4.87m)

Contents:

1 x 16ft Trampoline with net

1 x Shoe Storage compartment

1 x Ladder

Carton Dimensions

1 - 133 x 37 x 17cm - 41kg

2 - 131 x 27 x 27cm - 35kg

3 - 116 x 19 x 19cm - 28kg

Safety Instructions:Trampoline must be installed on a flat, solid, level surface & be properly secured in the event of windy conditions. Trampoline MUST NOT BE installed on stones, gravel, crushed rock, sand, uneven grass, uneven concrete, soft or loose surfaces. Improper installation or usage not in accordance with these instructions may result in serious injury and/or damage to the product, voiding all implied and express warranties.



Please note: This item can only be shipped to a postal address, NOT a P.O box. Please ensure your address details, complete with contact number, are updated in your account.

If you're looking for the ultimate kids trampoline for your backyard, you've found it! This giant Kahuna 16ft trampoline is one of the largest round trampolines you can buy and is perfect for jumping, playing, lounging, exercising - you name it.With a weight capacity of 150kg, this trampoline is perfect for kids, teens, and even adults. Get the entire family off their phones and laptops, and watch them enjoy the bounciest trampoline jumps on their brand new set. It comes with an inner safety net that wraps around the mat, preventing contact with the steel springs and poles.If you have young kids, you want a trampoline that's built to last. This Kahuna set features sturdy legs and a vibrant, UV-stabilised padding cover that can withstand the harsh Australian climate. It also comes with a ladder and shoe tidy to keep your kids' stuff handy while they jump inside.This kids trampoline is ideal for families with older kids and teens who want to stay active while having fun. Plus, the extra-large jumping space will come in especially handy when family and friends with children come around to play.Additional safety features include U-shaped legs to ensure stability and prevent the trampoline from digging into the ground. It also comes with padded poles and an anti-graze mat for added peace of mind.This large trampoline comes with several customisation options. While the basic set comes with your choice of padding cover, replacement 16 ft trampoline pads and mats are available for purchase anytime and are easily interchangeable. Optional accessories such as a shade cover, ground anchor kit, and basketball ring set let you create the best trampoline experience for the family as well.- Turn your kids trampoline into a basketball arena with Kahuna's LED basketball hoop set. The rim of this basketball hoop lights up every time you score. LED basketball hoop set can only be installed on Kahuna Classic, Rainbow, Pro, Rectangular, Oval and Twister trampolines. CAUTION: The basketball supplied contains button cell batteries to operate and may be hazardous to young children. Keep batteries out of reach of children.So if you're looking for the safest giant trampolines in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, or anywhere in Australia, look no further than this jumbo Kahuna 16ft trampoline.