Kahuna 6 ft Trampoline
Kahuna
Buy A Kahuna 6ft Trampoline Online
When it comes to kids trampolines, you want to make sure that you buy a safe trampoline for your children. This Kahuna 6ft trampoline was designed with your family's safety in mind, giving you peace of mind while your kids enjoy hours upon hours of jumping fun.
Perth Trampolines especially cop it under the harsh sun. Featuring a vibrant, UV-stabilised padding cover and powder-coated legs, this is one of the best trampolines you can find and is guaranteed to last under the sun, no matter where you are in Australia. As a bonus, it also comes with a ladder and mesh storage compartment to keep little shoes and slippers out of the way.
Falling out of the trampoline is not a concern, as it comes with an inner safety net to protect kids and toddlers from even the biggest jumps. It also prevents contact with the heavy-duty springs and poles, so your little ones can bounce as much as they want.
This is one of the best toddler trampolines which is also suitable for small children, as it can help them improve their gross motor skills and coordination while having fun. Even better, their friends can join in on the fun - making this bouncy set perfect for when family and friends come around.
Additional safe trampoline features include linked legs, which keep the trampoline stable and prevent it from digging into the ground.
You can also customise your trampoline by purchasing one of our optional add-ons, such as a roof shade cover, ground anchor kit, or an easy-install basketball ring set, or LED basketball set - which will surely keep your kids active as they attempt trick shots.
LED basketball set (optional) - Turn your kids trampoline into a basketball arena with Kahuna's LED basketball hoop set. The rim of this basketball hoop lights up every time you score. CAUTION: The basketball supplied contains button cell batteries to operate and may be hazardous to young children. Keep batteries out of reach of children.
So if you're looking for safe and bouncy trampolines in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, or anywhere in Australia, look no further than this heavy-duty kids trampoline set from Kahuna!
Features:
- Heavy duty powder coated steel frame
- Anti-Graze flat-rolled mat
- UV-stabilised & nylon mesh re-enforced padding
- High Quality springs for max tension and bounce
- Zip-and-clip safety lock
- 1 Year Australian Warranty
Specifications:
- Brand: Kahuna
- Max Weight Cap: 80kg
- Number of Legs: 6 (3 pairs for stability)
- Safety Poles: 6
- Number of Springs: 36
- Frame: Powder coated steel
- Safety Padding: UV-stabilised
- Jumping Mat: ZEN Designed in USA
- Safety Net: UV-stabilised
- Overall Height: 205cm
- Entry / Mat height: 51cm
- Trampoline Entrance: Zip-and-clip safety lock
- Unit Weight: 35kg
- Ladder: Heavy-duty steel
- Diameter: 6ft (1.8m)
Contents:
- 1 x 6ft Trampoline with net
- 1 x Shoe Tidy
- 1 x Ladder
- Carton Dimensions
- 101 x 46 x 15cm ( 21kg )
- 106 x 33 x 13cm ( 14kg )
Safety Instructions:Trampoline must be installed on a flat, solid, level surface & be properly secured in the event of windy conditions. Trampoline MUST NOT BE installed on stones, gravel, crushed rock, sand, uneven grass, uneven concrete, soft or loose surfaces. Improper installation or usage not in accordance with these instructions may result in serious injury and/or damage to the product, voiding all implied and express warranties.
CUSTOMER PRODUCT REVIEWS
KA
Great
JA
Perfect transaction fast delivery
JO
Excellent product Fast delivery Very happy with them Would buy again Thanks
ME
Awesome Kids love it