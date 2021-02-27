Kahuna 6 ft Trampoline

Buy A Kahuna 6ft Trampoline Online

Features:

Heavy duty powder coated steel frame

Anti-Graze flat-rolled mat

UV-stabilised & nylon mesh re-enforced padding

High Quality springs for max tension and bounce

Zip-and-clip safety lock

1 Year Australian Warranty

Specifications:

Brand: Kahuna

Kahuna Max Weight Cap: 80kg

80kg Number of Legs: 6 (3 pairs for stability)

6 (3 pairs for stability) Safety Poles: 6

6 Number of Springs: 36

36 Frame: Powder coated steel

Powder coated steel Safety Padding: UV-stabilised

UV-stabilised Jumping Mat: ZEN Designed in USA

ZEN Designed in USA Safety Net: UV-stabilised

UV-stabilised Overall Height: 205cm

205cm Entry / Mat height: 51cm

51cm Trampoline Entrance: Zip-and-clip safety lock

Zip-and-clip safety lock Unit Weight: 35kg

35kg Ladder: Heavy-duty steel

Heavy-duty steel Diameter: 6ft (1.8m)

Contents:

1 x 6ft Trampoline with net

1 x Shoe Tidy

1 x Ladder

Carton Dimensions

101 x 46 x 15cm ( 21kg )

106 x 33 x 13cm ( 14kg )

Safety Instructions:Trampoline must be installed on a flat, solid, level surface & be properly secured in the event of windy conditions. Trampoline MUST NOT BE installed on stones, gravel, crushed rock, sand, uneven grass, uneven concrete, soft or loose surfaces. Improper installation or usage not in accordance with these instructions may result in serious injury and/or damage to the product, voiding all implied and express warranties.

When it comes to kids trampolines, you want to make sure that you buy a safe trampoline for your children. This Kahuna 6ft trampoline was designed with your family's safety in mind, giving you peace of mind while your kids enjoy hours upon hours of jumping fun.Perth Trampolines especially cop it under the harsh sun. Featuring a vibrant, UV-stabilised padding cover and powder-coated legs, this is one of the best trampolines you can find and is guaranteed to last under the sun, no matter where you are in Australia. As a bonus, it also comes with a ladder and mesh storage compartment to keep little shoes and slippers out of the way.Falling out of the trampoline is not a concern, as it comes with an inner safety net to protect kids and toddlers from even the biggest jumps. It also prevents contact with the heavy-duty springs and poles, so your little ones can bounce as much as they want.This is one of the best toddler trampolines which is also suitable for small children, as it can help them improve their gross motor skills and coordination while having fun. Even better, their friends can join in on the fun - making this bouncy set perfect for when family and friends come around.Additional safe trampoline features include linked legs, which keep the trampoline stable and prevent it from digging into the ground.You can also customise your trampoline by purchasing one of our optional add-ons, such as a roof shade cover, ground anchor kit, or an easy-install basketball ring set, or LED basketball set - which will surely keep your kids active as they attempt trick shots.- Turn your kids trampoline into a basketball arena with Kahuna's LED basketball hoop set. The rim of this basketball hoop lights up every time you score. CAUTION: The basketball supplied contains button cell batteries to operate and may be hazardous to young children. Keep batteries out of reach of children.So if you're looking for safe and bouncy trampolines in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, or anywhere in Australia, look no further than this heavy-duty kids trampoline set from Kahuna!