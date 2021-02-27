Kahuna 10 ft Trampoline

Buy A Kahuna 10ft Trampoline Online

Features:

Heavy duty black steel frame

Anti-Graze flat-rolled mat

UV-stabilised & tear resistant padding

Superior bounce and water resistance

Safety net with D shaped zipper for easy entrance

High quality springs for max tension and bounce

1 Year Australian Warranty

Specifications:

Brand: Kahuna

Kahuna Max Weight Cap: 100kg

100kg Number of Legs: 8 (4 pairs for stability)

8 (4 pairs for stability) Safety Poles: 8

8 Number of Springs: 64

64 Frame: Galvanised steel

Galvanised steel Safety Padding: UV-stabilised

UV-stabilised Jumping Mat: ZEN 8-stitched

ZEN 8-stitched Safety Net: UV-stabilised

UV-stabilised Overall Height: 245cm

245cm Entry / Mat height: 65cm

65cm Trampoline Entrance: D-shape Zipper with 3 clip safety lock

D-shape Zipper with 3 clip safety lock Unit Weight: 56kg

56kg Ladder: Heavy-duty steel

Heavy-duty steel Diameter: 10ft (3.05m)

Contents:

1 x 10ft Trampoline with net

1 x Shoe Storage compartment

1 x Ladder

Carton Dimensions:

Carton A: 125 x 30 x 15cm - 21kg

Carton B: 121 x 40 x 16 - 18kg

Carton C: 116 x 41 x 14 - 19kg

Safety Instructions:Trampoline must be installed on a flat, solid, level surface & be properly secured in the event of windy conditions. Trampoline MUST NOT BE installed on stones, gravel, crushed rock, sand, uneven grass, uneven concrete, soft or loose surfaces. Improper installation or usage not in accordance with these instructions may result in serious injury and/or damage to the product, voiding all implied and express warranties.



Video for illustration purposes only. Your order will be shipped with plain jumping mat and orange safety pad.

Looking for the best kids trampoline for your backyard? This Kahuna 10ft trampoline boasts a spacious jumping mat and a maximum weight of 100 kg, so your kids and their friends can enjoy hours of springy fun!Designed with your family's safety in mind, this bouncy 10ft trampoline comes with a weatherproof, inner safety net to protect little ones from even the biggest jumps. It also acts as a cushion to prevent contact with the heavy-duty springs and poles, so your child can jump to his or her heart's content on this safe trampoline.Kids trampolines cop it under harsh weather conditions. This Kahuna 10ft trampoline features powder-coated legs and a tear-resistant, UV-stabilised padding cover, ensuring that your safe trampoline will last for years to come, regardless of where you are in Australia. This bouncy trampoline also comes with a ladder and shoe tidy to keep your belongings out of the way while still being handy.Great for the whole family, this 10 ft trampoline with safety net makes an awesome gift for kids and kids-at-heart who are into cool stunts and tricks. So whether you have an aspiring gymnast, stuntman, or Olympic athlete at home, this round kids trampoline ensures they'll have a safe experience as they practice.Additional safety features include linked legs, which provide superior stability and prevent it from digging into the ground. The high-grade steel frame is also padded with foam, making this one of the best trampolines in terms of safety.Aside from a variety of attractive colours, you can also choose from a range of optional accessories, which include a roof shade, ground anchor kit, and a specially designed basketball ring set with a mini ball and pump. Trampoline replacement mats are also available for purchase and can be interchanged at any time, making it easy to customise.- Turn your kids trampoline into a basketball arena with Kahuna's LED basketball hoop set. The rim of this basketball hoop lights up every time you score. CAUTION: The basketball supplied contains button cell batteries to operate and may be hazardous to young children. Keep batteries out of reach of children.So whether you're looking for a trampoline in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, or elsewhere in Australia, this kids trampoline set from Kahuna will make family bonding more exciting for years to come.