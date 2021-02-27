Kahuna 12 ft Trampoline

Buy A Kahuna 12ft Trampoline Online

Features:

Heavy duty black steel frame

Anti-Graze flat-rolled mat

UV-stabilised & tear resistant padding

Superior bounce and water resistance

High Quality springs for max tension and bounce

Zip-and-clip safety lock

1 Year Australian Warranty

Specifications:

Brand: Kahuna

Kahuna Max Weight Cap: 125kg

125kg Number of Legs: 12 (linked 6 pairs)

12 (linked 6 pairs) Safety Poles: 12

12 Number of Springs: 72

72 Frame: Galvanised steel

Galvanised steel Safety Padding: UV stabilised

UV stabilised Jumping Mat: ZEN USA

ZEN USA Safety Net: UV stabilised

UV stabilised Overall Height: 266cm

266cm Entry / Mat height: 86cm

86cm Trampoline Entrance: Zip-and-clip safety lock

Zip-and-clip safety lock Unit Weight: 66kg

66kg Spring Length: 165mm

165mm Ladder: Heavy-duty steel

Heavy-duty steel Diameter: 12ft (3.66m)

Contents:

1 x 12ft Trampoline with net

1 x Shoe Storage compartment

1 x Ladder

Carton Dimensions:

A - 147 x 35 x 16 - 25kg

B - 143 x 41 x 15 - 25kg

C - 116 x 41 x 14 - 20kg

Safety Instructions:Trampoline must be installed on a flat, solid, level surface & be properly secured in the event of windy conditions. Trampoline MUST NOT BE installed on stones, gravel, crushed rock, sand, uneven grass, uneven concrete, soft or loose surfaces. Improper installation or usage not in accordance with these instructions may result in serious injury and/or damage to the product, voiding all implied and express warranties.



Please note: This item can only be shipped to a postal address, NOT a P.O box. Please ensure your address details, complete with contact number, are updated in your account.

Transform your backyard into the most exciting playground ever with Kahuna's 12ft trampoline. With plenty of jumping space and a weight capacity of 125kg, this certified safe trampoline can accommodate kids of all ages for family fun!Get your children off their phones and consoles and watch them jump in excitement as you set up their brand new kids trampoline. The 12ft trampoline net lets them play to their hearts' content, enjoying maximum bounce while being protected from the heavy-duty frame and springs.Kids trampolines need to withstand harsh weather conditions, so this set features powder-coated legs as well as a UV-stabilised padding cover reinforced with nylon mesh. This ensures that your kids trampoline will last for years to come, regardless of where you live in Australia. It also comes with a ladder and hanging storage compartment to keep shoes and slippers out of the way.Great for bigger kids, this safe trampoline offers plenty of space to practice tumbles and splits. If you have a budding gymnast or acrobat, this kids trampoline with enclosure is a great choice that guarantees their safety as they practice.Additional safe trampoline features include linked legs, which provide superior stability, and an anti-graze jumping mat to ensure a soft landing every time. The black steel frame is also padded, making this one of the best trampolines you can find while keeping your child's safety in mind.The padding cover comes in a variety of colours and is interchangeable. Simply purchase one of our trampoline replacement pads and customise the colour as you wish. You can also choose to add optional accessories such as a ground anchor kit, trampoline roof, or a basketball ring set for all-day shooting and dunking action.Turn your kids trampoline into a basketball arena with Kahuna's LED basketball hoop set. The rim of this basketball hoop lights up every time you score. CAUTION: The basketball supplied contains button cell batteries to operate and may be hazardous to young children. Keep batteries out of reach of children.If you're looking for the safest and bounciest trampolines in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, or anywhere in Australia, look no further than this spacious Kahuna 12ft trampoline.