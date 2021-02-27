Kahuna 14 ft Trampoline

Buy A Kahuna 14ft Trampoline Online

Features:

Heavy duty black steel frame

Anti-Graze flat-rolled mat

UV-stabilised & tear resistant padding

Superior bounce and water resistance

Triple rated high carbon springs

Safety net with D shaped zipper for easy entrance

1 Year Australian Warranty

Specifications:

Brand: Kahuna

Kahuna Max Weight Cap: 150kg

150kg Number of Legs: 8 (linked 4 pairs)

8 (linked 4 pairs) Safety Poles: 8

8 Number of Springs: 96

96 Frame: Galvanised steel

Galvanised steel Safety Padding: Reinforced UV-stable

Reinforced UV-stable Jumping Mat: 8-stitched ZEN mat

8-stitched ZEN mat Safety Net: UV stabilised

UV stabilised Overall Height: 269cm

269cm Entry / Mat height: 89cm

89cm Trampoline Entrance: D-shape Zipper with 3 clip safety lock

D-shape Zipper with 3 clip safety lock Unit Weight: 82kg

82kg Ladder: Heavy-duty steel

Heavy-duty steel Diameter: 14ft (4.27)

Contents:

1 x 14ft Trampoline with net

1 x Shoe Storage compartment

1 x Ladder

Carton Dimensions

A - 186 x 37 x 13cm - 25kg

B - 172 x 50 x 10cm - 25kg

C - 115 x 37 x 20cm - 11kg

D - 116 x 41 x 12cm - 18kg

Safety Instructions:Trampoline must be installed on a flat, solid, level surface & be properly secured in the event of windy conditions. Trampoline MUST NOT BE installed on stones, gravel, crushed rock, sand, uneven grass, uneven concrete, soft or loose surfaces. Improper installation or usage not in accordance with these instructions may result in serious injury and/or damage to the product, voiding all implied and express warranties.



Video for illustration purposes only. Your order will be shipped with plain jumping mat.



Please note: This item can only be shipped to a postal address, NOT a P.O box. Please ensure your address details, complete with contact number, are updated in your account.

Keep kids and teens active at home with this Kahuna outdoor 14ft trampoline. Boasting a jumbo mat for jumping, playing, or even just all-day lounging, this set can hold a maximum weight of 150 kg for safe and timeless fun for the entire family.Get your children off their electronic devices and watch them jump in delight on their brand new kids trampoline. The safety enclosure lets them play to their hearts' content, enjoying the bounciest trampoline jumps while being protected from the steel frame and springs.Trampolines take a beating under the harsh sun. Kahuna has designed this bouncy trampoline with UV-stabilised padding cover and powder-coated legs. This ensures that your kids trampoline will last for years to come, in Perth, Melbourne, or anywhere else in Australia. A ladder and hanging mesh compartment are also included to keep little shoes and slippers out of the way.Tweens, teens, and even adults will love this trampoline with net, as it offers plenty of space for bigger jumps. Encourage young gymnasts or acrobats to practice, knowing that the USA-designed ZEN trampoline mat will catch them for a soft and safe landing.This safe trampoline has linked legs for superior stability as well as a tear-resistant, anti-graze jumping mat. The top poles are also padded with foam, making this one of the best trampolines you can find in this size.You can customise your 14ft trampoline further by purchasing one or more of our optional add-ons, such as a ground anchoring kit, roof shade, or basketball ring set complete with a mini ball and pump. Replacement trampoline pads are also available and can be interchanged at any time to suit any theme or occasion.- Turn your kids trampoline into a basketball arena with Kahuna's LED basketball hoop set. The rim of this basketball hoop lights up every time you score. CAUTION: The basketball supplied contains button cell batteries to operate and may be hazardous to young children. Keep batteries out of reach of children.So if you're looking for the safest trampoline for your kids, this extra-large Kahuna trampoline is a great choice for you and your family.